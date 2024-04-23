The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) has summoned an urgent Central Executive Council meeting scheduled for April 23, after effectively abstaining from the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The gathering will convene at CKS Hall, Tuensang Headquarters from 10 am onwards.

As the meeting stands as an important one, the ENPO has raised instructions for specific members to be present during the same.

The organization has asked the Tribal President and General Secretary alongside respective CEC members, the President of the Frontal Organization and General Secretary with office bearers and a minimum of three representatives from federating units to participate in the meeting.

The Executive Secretary and Respective Eastern Baptism Association, Talk Team and ENPO Advisors have also been asked to attend the meeting compulsorily.

In response to the showcase notice issued by the Nagaland chief electoral officer (CEO), ENPO clarified that the primary objective of the public notice declaring the shutdown was to preempt potential disturbances in the Eastern Nagaland region and deter anti-social elements from instigating law and order issues.