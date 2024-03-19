After extensive discussions on the failure of the Indian Government to fulfil its promise of creating the Frontier Nagaland Territory before the declaration of the Election Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Eastern Nagaland Public Meeting arrived at several resolutions.

It is to be mentioned here that the Union Home Minister allegedly assured this creation on December 7, 2023.

The meeting resolved to stand by the February 23, 2024, Chenmoho Resolution.

This resolution advises Eastern Nagaland citizens against participating in any central or state elections and refraining from voting due to the government's failure to create the Frontier Nagaland Territory.



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The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) has been tasked with devising strategies for the successful implementation of this public resolution.

The meeting also resolved that ENPO would write to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, asking it not to entertain any suggestions regarding the Frontier Nagaland Territory from any source other than ENPO.

ENPO has also been endorsed to organise another public meeting with all 20 ENLU members within a week at Tuensang HQ, after consulting with ENLU.

Lastly, the meeting resolved to temporarily suspend all forms of ongoing restrictions under the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency from March 21, 2024.

However, the Eastern Nagaland Public Emergency will continue to be enforced until further notice.