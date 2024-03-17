Amid the 'public emergency' imposed in six districts of eastern Nagaland due to the Central Government's inability to address the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue, 20 regional legislators have appealed to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) to defer the proposed meeting scheduled for March 19.

The Eastern Nagaland Legislator's Union (ENLU), in a letter to the ENPO president, stated that they are presently stationed in Delhi to discuss the Frontier Nagaland issue with central leaders. They mentioned that they are waiting for an appointment.

"Under the given circumstance, a convenient tentative date, time and venue shall be intimated by us for the proposed meeting", read the letter from legislator Lima Onen Chang, Secretary of ENLU.

However, the ENPO has declined the request of the legislators union and in a letter stated, "After an hour-long discussion, it was unanimously decided that the proposed meeting will go as fixed. It may be stated that, a meeting which was convened by ENSF on 14th March 2024 at Tuensang was postponed to 19th March 2024 considering the convenience of ENLU members as all 20 members were travelling to New Delhi. Further, it is presumed that there will be no point meeting central leaders since the Election Model Code of Conduct to the Lok Sabha 2024 has already been declared by the ECI. Therefore, while taking cognizance of your tight schedule and inconveniences, we request the ENLU members to take out time to be present in the proposed meeting positively.

It may be mentioned that the ENPO had convened a meeting with the state's lone Rajya Sabha MP, 20 elected members of eastern region and leaders of various civil society organisations on March 19 to discuss the ensuing issue.



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