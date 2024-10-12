The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) convened a coordination and consultative meeting with its Frontal and Tribal Organisations on October 11, 2024, in Mon Town, reinforcing its demand for a timely response from the Nagaland State Government. The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution urging the state authorities to submit their comments on the "Highlight of the draft MoS with ENPO on FNT" by October 31, 2024.

The push for a response follows a series of communications from the ENPO, beginning with a request letter addressed to the Nagaland Chief Minister on August 23, 2024. A follow-up reminder was issued on September 14, 2024, reiterating the need for the state’s input, as sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. Despite these efforts, there has been no official comment from the state government, leaving the issue unresolved.

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The call for action traces back to December 18, 2023, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the draft Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) to the state government for review. The draft, which seeks to address the long-standing aspirations of the Eastern Nagas, has seen little progress since then, with the reasons for the delay remaining unclear.

As the October 31 deadline approaches, the ENPO is reminding the Chief Minister to prioritize the matter, emphasizing the need to address the aspirations of the Eastern Naga communities. The organization has announced plans to convene a Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting on November 1, 2024, where the next steps will be deliberated if the state fails to meet the deadline.