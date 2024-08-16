The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) have condemned the violent attack on Sangtikiu and Ati, members of the GPRN/NSCN (Kitovi), on August 8 in Pungro town. The assault was allegedly carried out by the town commander of GPRN/NSCN (I-M) and his associates.

The victims, both from the Yimkhiung community, were reportedly beaten with rifle butts and cane sticks while being held at gunpoint. ENPO President A Chingmak Chang and ENSF President Chingmak Chang issued a joint statement condemning the incident as a severe breach of human rights and an unacceptable act of violence.

The leaders said that conflicts should be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means, not through physical aggression. They criticized the attack as a blatant disregard for the principles of peace, justice, and human dignity, noting a disturbing trend of aggressive actions that threaten community stability.

The statement also highlighted recent threats by Jangkhen, associated with the GPRN/NSCN (I-M), who has been intimidating student leaders, individuals, and businesses. This intimidation undermines efforts towards peace and unity in the region and violates the ENPO's resolution of December 18, 2007, which denounces violence and intimidation.