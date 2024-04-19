To address concerns raised by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nagaland, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) has issued a comprehensive response to the show cause notice delivered yesterday. The notice, issued by the CEO Nagaland on April 18, 2024, compelled the ENPO to clarify its stance and intentions regarding recent developments in the Eastern Nagaland region.

The ENPO reiterated that the primary objective behind the public notice published on April 18, 2024, was to mitigate potential disturbances in the Eastern Nagaland region and minimize risks associated with the assembly of anti-social elements. Stressing the criticality of maintaining law and order, particularly in a period of Public Emergency, the ENPO underscored the voluntary nature of the shutdown initiative undertaken by the people of Eastern Nagaland.

According to the ENPO's communication with the Election Commission of India on April 1, 2024, the decision to abstain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was informed by prevailing circumstances and the sentiments of the Eastern Nagaland populace. The organization emphasized that the notice issued on April 18 aimed to safeguard the safety and well-being of residents, and not to influence election proceedings.

Addressing allegations of coercion or enforcement, the ENPO clarified that it lacks the authority to enforce resolutions or orders and operates solely on voluntary participation and consensus among Eastern Nagaland residents. Furthermore, the organization extended its assurance of full cooperation to the CEO Nagaland, offering to provide additional clarification or information to resolve any misunderstandings.

The ENPO reaffirmed their openness to dialogue and collaboration, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring the smooth functioning of law and order in the Eastern Nagaland region. By engaging in constructive communication and cooperation, both parties aim to address concerns and foster a conducive environment for the well-being of the local populace.