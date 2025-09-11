Nagaland: ENSF's 7-day ultimatum expires, Konyak Students’ Union shut government offices in Mon over teacher shortage

The Konyak Students’ Union (KSU) announced the first phase of agitation in Eastern Nagaland, directing its subordinate federating units to seal the offices of Sub-Divisional Education Officers (SDEOs) at Tizit, Aboi, Wakching, and Tobu, along with the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) in Mon district following the expiry of the ultimatum issued by ENSF.

The move comes in response to the mass communiqué issued by the Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF), which had earlier served a seven-day ultimatum to the Department of School Education over the teacher rationalisation exercise conducted on August 22, 2025. According to ENSF, the exercise resulted in the transfer of teachers from schools in Eastern Nagaland without relievers being deputed, leaving many institutions without subject teachers.

The ENSF had initially submitted a representation on August 26 (Ref. No. ENSF/DoSE/Rep.-01/25-26), demanding immediate retention and redeployment of teachers. With the ultimatum expiring without any response from the department, the KSU has resolved to intensify the agitation, starting with sealing key education offices.

In its directive, the KSU urged all federating units to strictly comply, warning that the agitation would continue in phases until the concerns of Eastern Nagaland students are addressed.

The shortage of teachers in the region has raised alarm among student organizations, who argue that the academic careers of thousands of students are being jeopardized by the department’s inaction.