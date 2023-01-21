While the state prepares itself for the forth coming state assembly elections, leaders, members of various political parties have begun their party switch. In the latest development, six members of the Nagaland BJP bastion have tendered their resignations on January 20 citing internal differences.

Forwarding their resignations, the 6 senior members of the state BJP mentioned in their letter to the state party head stating, “There is a huge wave of change of leadership pertaining to democratic representation from 37 Tyui A/C to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The 37 Tyui A/C electorate are of the strong conviction that fifteen (15) years of representation by the same person is enough to recognize one’s ability of representation and therefore, the necessity for change”.

The six BJP members who have tendered their resignations are – P. Renbenthung Lotha, President, BJP 37 Tyui, A/C Mandal, Nzunyimo Ngullie, Vice President, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal, Zulamo Ngullie, Secretary, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal, Thungbeni Ezung, Executive Member, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal, Nzamo Ngullie, Executive Member, BJP 37 Tyui A/C Mandal.

It needs mention here that the above resigned members of the BJP, were the primary Constituency office bearers of Y Patton, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland.

As the state undergoes preparation for the impending assembly polls, the Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate Kevithuto Sophie, through the powers conferred under Sections 144A of the CrPC, has prohibited any person from carrying arms in their possession within the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland with immediate effect.

This move comes post the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the state. The Dimapur Police also passed a prohibitory order to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the conduct of the elections.

In another order, the district magistrate also directed all Arms Licence holders under Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland Districts to deposit their licensed Arms to the nearest Police Station without fail on or before February 10.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 will be held on February 27, 2023 and results will be declared on March 2, the Election Commission of India announced on Wednesday. Beside Nagaland, poll schedules of Tripura and Meghalaya were also announced.

Also read : Nagaland: Section 144A CrPC imposed in 3 districts