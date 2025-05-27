The Department of Industries & Commerce hosted the Entrepreneur Award 2024 at its Conference Hall in Kohima on May 27 under the theme “Turning Ideas into Reality and Challenges into Opportunities.” The event celebrated outstanding entrepreneurs across Nagaland for their innovation, resilience, and contributions to economic growth.

Director of Industries & Commerce, P. Tokugha Sema, congratulated the awardees and lauded the collective efforts behind the event’s success. He expressed gratitude to the Government of Nagaland and acknowledged the pivotal role played by Advisor Hekani Jakhalu in securing approvals and driving the initiative.

Advisor Hekani Jakhalu reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and inclusive development. She encouraged entrepreneurs to leverage government schemes, adopt new technologies, and mentor the next generation of business leaders.

The 2024 Entrepreneur Award recipients included:

Aolemba Longkumer, Country Craft, for innovation in Naga handicrafts.



Seyielezo Putsure, Entrepreneur School of Business, for entrepreneurial education and ecosystem building.



Dr. Temjennungsang, Dental Touch & Facial Aesthetics, for excellence in dental and aesthetic care.



Hongba Phom, Fingerprint, for community-driven design and innovation.



Ruovilhoukho Chuzho, Naga Feather Pvt. Ltd., for sustainable bamboo and wood craftsmanship.



Huveta Huprem, Veta Studio, for creativity and excellence in leather work.



Khuhevi Khuju, Zunheboto, for preserving traditional designs through skilled craftsmanship.

The event underscored Nagaland’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem and the state’s vision for a self-reliant and innovative future.