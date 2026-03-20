Nagaland excise dept destroys Rs 9 lakh worth seized liquor in Zunheboto

In a major enforcement drive under the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989, the Excise Department destroyed a large quantity of seized liquor worth nearly Rs 9 lakh in Zunheboto district on March 20.

According to officials, a total of 1,635 bottles—including rum, beer cans and whisky—were disposed of by burning in a designated dump pit. The seized stock, accumulated from multiple cases over a prolonged period, was valued at approximately Rs 8.90 lakh.

Chairman of the Destruction Committee and Joint Commissioner of Excise, Katoho Sumi, said effective enforcement of prohibition laws requires collective responsibility. He stressed that it is not appropriate to place the entire burden on the Excise Department alone.

Highlighting operational constraints, Sumi pointed to manpower shortages but maintained that the department continues to carry out its duties with commitment. He urged civil society, community leaders and the public to actively support enforcement efforts.

The destruction was carried out following due legal procedures in the presence of senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Excise (Enforcement) Vithoselie Terhuja and Superintendent of Excise, Zunheboto, L. Hevito Zhimomi.

Officials confirmed that the entire stock stored at the Excise Malkhana has been destroyed and removed from records in compliance with the provisions of the Act, reaffirming the department’s commitment to curbing illegal liquor activities in the district.

