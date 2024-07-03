The extreme monsoon weather occurrences have caused widespread damage throughout the State.

The NSDMA, Home Department received reports of damages to houses, roads, bridges, breast wall of roads, fishery ponds, paddy fields, jhum cultivation and also loss of human lives due to natural calamity.

In Tuensang district, a report was received that two boys from Kejok village were carried away at Ayong nullah on June 28, 2024. The body of one boy was retrieved on the same day. The search operation continued till 3rd day with no sighting of the body and the operation was called off with consent from the father of the deceased and all parties involved in the operation.

As per the assessment report from the ground, the Er-in-charge notified that the road between Mangangkhi and Yangli, Tuensang, a one-way traffic has been restored, however since the lan above the road is not stable therefore mud clearing is initiated with the help of the short term maintenance contract (STMC) team.



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According to reports, a youth was drowned in Nsonji Lake in Tseminyu district. The National Disaster Response Force was called in to assist with the search and rescue efforts. The search an rescue mission, which included the NDRF, DDMA Tseminyu, and local volunteers, was called off after the body was successfully recovered at 04:40 pm on July 1, 2024.

In Mokokchung district, landslide occurred in several wards affecting human habitation.

In Kiphire district, continuous rains have caused damages to public infrastructures and families in Forest Ward, Medical Ward, Kiphire-Amahator road, Kiza Colony and Jail ward prompting the evacuation of several families. Several landslides/road blockages was also reported at Fakim/Tsundang area, Pungro sub-division, Tsuvong ward, Pungro sub-division and between Sitimi and Shisimi.

Due to mudslide, Penkim and Fakim have broken off connection with Tsundang, Sangtsong, Vongtsuvong.

Meanwhile, another rockslide between Khongjiri and Mimi was reported. The route to Thanamir has also been entirely cut off due to landslides in multiple locations. Soil erosion at Thusangki River near Kiphire HQ was also reported on 2nd July, which led to severe damage to paddy fields.

On June 29th, at about 4:00 p.m., a youth was reportedly swept away in the Dzuvuru stream in Kohima district. The DDMA Kohima, SDRF, and local volunteers conducted search and rescue operations. The search and rescue operation has reached Day 5 with no sightings of the body.

The DDMA Wokha and Zunheboto have also been alerted regarding this matter. The search operation is also being carried out in Zunheboto (Lazami area) and Doyang Dam area in Wokha district.

Villages located upstream of Doyang Rier are also assisting in the operation.

In Noklak district, landslide was reported from Punyaongan Ward 4, Punyaongan region and Sanglao village. Due to incessant rain, road damages and road sinking have been reported between Chingmei and Noklak and Nokak- Saddle road.

Report was also received from Noklak district that on 1st July, 2024 a male person was swept away by strong water current at Nguhaiu, between Saddle to Noklak. The DDMA Noklak and local volunteers conducted the search operation and retrieved the body around 08:00 pm.

In Zunheboto district, several houses were destroyed by landslides at DC Hill West, Zunheboto Zhavame village in Phek has reported of paddy field damage due to the flash flood.

Shamator district also reported that the Shiponger and Muksuke bridges between Chessore and Y Anner had been partially destroyed by a flash flood on 2nd July, 2024. Another large landslide was reported from the NAP ward. Incoming reports of landslides and mudslides at multiple locations under the Shamator district is also been reported upon.

Peren district also reported on landslide at Tening- Nsong road. The debris clearance is been carried out by DDMA Peren and concerned department.

The NSDMA, Home Department is still compiling damage reports at the time of filing this report.

The NSDMA requests the District Disaster Management Authorities and the line departments to be alert and vigilant as the monsoon season approaches the State.

Further, water levels of many rivers in the State are rising following the continuous rainfall over the past days, therefore the NSDMA, Home Department also requests the public to refrain from fishing, picnicking etc during the monsoon season.