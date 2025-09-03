Nagaland eyes coffee revival as CM pushes for farming-led economy

The 219th Coffee Board meeting held in Kohima on September 3 highlighted Nagaland’s plan to revive coffee cultivation as a key driver of the state’s economy.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio told board members that while coffee plantations introduced in the 1980s had failed due to poor management by the Coffee Board, the renewed partnership with the Department of Land Resources could turn the tide.

According to Rio, Nagaland has over 10 lakh hectares with potential for coffee cultivation. He said that if farmers take advantage of the opportunity, coffee could become a defining identity of the state under the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

Rio stressed that farming remains Nagaland’s most viable economic path, noting that local producers already grow exotic fruits such as avocados, persimmons, kiwis, dragon fruits, and pineapples. With the state prohibiting the use of chemical fertilizers, he argued that organic coffee could offer Nagaland a strong competitive edge.

The chief minister also linked the lack of industrial investment to the unresolved Naga political issue, citing the collapse of the Nagaland Paper Mill and the Dimapur sugar factory as examples of failed ventures. Despite abundant deposits of petroleum, natural gas, limestone, and marble, Rio said industries had not taken root.

“Without industries and with restrictions on imports, our farmers hold the key,” Rio said, urging Coffee Board members to directly engage with cultivators, provide training, and supply nursery materials to ensure quality coffee production.