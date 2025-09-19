Nagaland faces high unemployment, weak technical skills and income gaps: Report

A state-wide survey has revealed troubling gaps in employment, technical education, and household income across Nagaland, underlining the urgent need for targeted policy intervention.

The 2025 Survey Report on Employment, Unemployment, Skill and Migration, released on September 19, by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, shows the labour force participation rate at 56 per cent, with unemployment at a concerning 16.07 per cent.

District-wise data paints a contrasting picture. Mon leads with the highest employment rate of 91.08 per cent, while Phek reports unemployment as high as 25 per cent. Wokha records the highest labour participation at 75 per cent, but Tuensang lags far behind with just 41 per cent.

A striking 92 per cent of Nagaland’s population lacks technical education, with only a quarter of respondents registered with the employment department. Information technology is the most common vocational skill, yet job opportunities remain scarce.

The survey also highlights sharp income inequality. Household spending in the state ranges from as little as Rs 1,133 to as high as Rs 3.6 lakh a month. Dimapur tops the list with an average monthly expenditure of Rs 22,716, while Longleng reports the lowest at Rs 13,849. The overall state average stands at Rs 16,522.

Migration trends show that 55 per cent of respondents have moved from rural to urban areas in search of work, business prospects, or marriage. However, most migrants continue to earn below Rs 20,000 a month even after relocation.

Releasing the report, Advisor H. Sethrongkyu Sangtam said the findings will be vital in designing evidence-based policies to tackle unemployment and bridge skill gaps. He stressed that balanced growth across all districts is essential for achieving “Viksit Nagaland.”

Director Neidilhou Keditsu, presenting the data, said the survey covered 4,395 households across 11 districts earlier this year, using the 2011 census as a reference. He noted that the findings expose a “wide gap in income disparity” that demands immediate attention. (With inputs from PTI)