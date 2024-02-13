The Nagaland region is currently experiencing a severe power shortage, with hydro generating stations unable to generate at full capacity and several thermal power stations undergoing maintenance.

As the North East Region primarily relies on hydro power, shortages are common during lean seasons, but this year's shortage is particularly severe. Nagaland's peak demand for power has increased by 300% since the 1990s, from 60MW to 180MW, yet only 100MW is available during peak hours. As a result, the cost of power is increasing annually.

The Department urges consumers to use electricity judiciously and make prompt payments for their monthly electricity bills.

It also appeals to Village Councils to assist in clearing vegetation near power transmission and distribution lines, as this often causes interruptions. Currently, the State imports 90% of its power and the Department urges organizations not to disrupt power installations.

Long-term plans are underway to initiate several hydro power generation projects within the State, including new transmission and distribution lines and sub-stations.

The Department is also making efforts to improve power stability for the upcoming HSLC and HSSLC exams. Despite the higher cost, the State Government has permitted the purchase of additional power from the spot market outside the NE region on an emergency basis. However, availability varies and the Department will make every effort to purchase as per availability to alleviate the power situation.