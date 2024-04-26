In Nagaland , the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) has declared an indefinite shutter down across the state, commencing from April 27, 2024. This action comes as a response to the lack of affirmative measures from the State government in addressing the concerns raised by the business community.

The decision was communicated through an official letter, Ref. No.: CNCCI-DCCI/SD-02/2024, addressed to the Presidents of District Chambers of Commerce & Industry. The CNCCI highlighted the necessity for unity and collective action in the face of unaddressed grievances. Dr. Khekugha Muru, Chairman of CNCCI, and Dr. Seyievilie Mor, General Secretary, reiterated the urgency of the situation and called for cooperation from all stakeholders.

The shutter down, while comprehensive, exempts crucial services such as banking establishments, educational institutions, government offices, and medical facilities. This strategic exemption aims to mitigate potential disruptions to essential services while amplifying the impact of the protest on the state's economy.

Meanwhile, the Tuensang Chamber of Commerce & Industry (TCCI) has pledged solidarity with the CNCCI and its affiliated chambers. In a press release issued on April 25, 2024, President Ebesola I Chang and General Secretary Diazoluten (Alemla Chang) expressed their support for the statewide indefinite closure of business establishments. The TCCI urged Naga political groups to prioritize the welfare of the populace and called upon the Government of Nagaland to address the escalating crisis.