A piece of fake news has been circulating on social media with regard to Nagaland Chief Minister Guolhoulie Rio being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the misallocation of funds in the construction of the Nagaland High Court.

Further reacting strongly against such malicious claims, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in a press statement clarified its stand and claimed it to be fabricated with the intention of damaging the image of the Chief Minister.

"The NDPP vehemently condemns this malicious act of tarnishing the name and image of Neiphiu Rio, the Hon'ble Chief Minister and one of the tallest leaders the State has produced. Such acts of maligning the name and image of any person, let alone a Chief Minister are highly unacceptable and unbecoming in our society and must be condemned by every right-thinking citizen," added the press statement.

The NDPP further conveys to the people of Nagaland that all legalities are being put in place in order to identify and apprehend the source of this false and defamatory news and the state government leaves no stone unturned to identify and apprehend the culprits immediately and book them under relevant laws.

Notably, a piece of news has been circulating on several news portals which stated that CM Rio was questioned by ED for 6 hours at Rangapahar military base in Nagaland.

