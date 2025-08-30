151 Nagaland sportspersons honoured on National Sports Day

A total of 151 sportspersons from Nagaland, who have brought laurels to the state at Northeast, national and international events, were felicitated on the occasion of National Sports Day on Friday.

Speaking at the programme, Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, S. Keoshu Yimkhiung, announced that the state government is in the process of framing a new sports policy in line with the ‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025’. The policy, he said, will aim to strengthen Nagaland’s sporting ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of athletes.

Extending greetings on behalf of the government, Yimkhiung congratulated the awardees and recalled the legacy of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is observed as National Sports Day. He added that the government has been working to expand sports infrastructure across all 17 districts, noting that most districts now have modern stadiums, futsal courts and related facilities, with projects underway in the remaining districts. He also urged the police department to extend job opportunities to promising sportspersons.

Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, addressing the gathering, highlighted both the passion for sports and the challenges faced by athletes in the state. While emphasising the discipline and resilience built through sports, he acknowledged the short span of sporting careers and the lack of private sponsorships due to the state’s economic and geographical constraints.

Sharma announced that Nagaland Police will soon conduct recruitment drives, where preference will be given to qualified athletes. He further suggested integrating sportspersons into roles such as referees, coaches and trainers, and called for stronger collaboration between government bodies and private stakeholders, including CSR initiatives, to build a sustainable sports ecosystem in Nagaland.