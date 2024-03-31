The Konyak Union (KU) has issued an urgent notice regarding the disappearance of Liina H Chopy, an employee of Axis Bank stationed at the Mon Branch. Chopy has been reported missing since March 29, 2024, prompting widespread concern within the community.

The KU, through its official channels, is earnestly seeking the cooperation of the denizens of Mon District in locating Miss Chopy's whereabouts.

The union implores anyone with information regarding her disappearance to come forward immediately either to the undersigned office or to the local authorities.

Expressing the critical importance of public assistance, the KU emphasizes that any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be crucial in locating Chopy. Prompt reporting is urged to aid in swift action and resolution of this matter.

Furthermore, the KU calls upon all its units across various jurisdictions to disseminate this information widely to expedite search efforts. Collaboration from all corners of the community is deemed essential in ensuring a thorough search and potentially finding Miss Chopy safely.

In light of the urgency of the situation, the Konyak Union urges swift action and prompt attention from all concerned parties. The community's collective efforts are indispensable in this critical time, and the union appeals for solidarity in the search for Lina H Chopy.