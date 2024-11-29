Filmmakers from Nagaland participated in the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which was held at Kala Academy in Panjim, Goa, from November 20th to 28th.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, Nagaland dispatched a 10-member team - Vileno Tase, Athe Rhi, Nungshitemjen Jamir, Vikepe Yhokha, Lonehol Kin, Ravinder Chetri, I Baso Chang, Arienba Jamir, Jepito H Zhimomi and Tiakumzuk Pongener to participate in the 9-day-long festival.

A special session with the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju was held on November 23, which was attended by 274 student delegates and young filmmakers.

Broadly briefing on the festival theme 'Creative Minds of Tomorrow,' Jaju talked about the potentials of young filmmakers and encouraged the delegate students to sharpen their skills, craft that they possessed and aim to showcase their work in a bigger platform to make a good mark for themselves, family and nation.

He also highlighted the importance of reaching out to the unreach and therefore lauded about the ministry’s propositions to focus on northeast area with their current plans in the coming years for the future.

IFFI is the only film festival in South Asia that is accredited by International Federation of Film Producers' Associations (FIAPF) of the 44th international festivals in the Competitive Feature Films Category. Since its inception in 1952, IFFI has been curating spectacular films from all over the world.