Nagaland fire leaves around 100 families homeless in Dimapur

A fire tore through a cluster of kutcha houses in Dimapur's Kuda Lane 10 A on the afternoon of September 23, destroying homes and leaving around 100 families without shelter. No injuries were reported.

According to a Fire Department official, the blaze broke out in the afternoon and quickly spread through the closely packed houses. Five fire tenders were deployed to the area and firefighters took more than two hours to bring the flames under control and stop the fire from reaching nearby structures.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire, although the exact cause has not yet been established, the official said.

The affected neighbourhood is largely home to members of the Bihari community, with many residents working as daily wage earners and autorickshaw drivers.

The extent of the damage and the immediate relief arrangements for the displaced families are being assessed.