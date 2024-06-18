Five candidates were formally presented with Certificates of Election for the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) at a ceremony held at the KMC Office in Kohima on June 18. The certificates were awarded by T. Lanusenla Longkumer, NCS, the Returning Officer, in the presence of Anthony Ngullie, NCS, Secretary to the Government of Nagaland and Election Observer for the Kohima Municipal Council.

The elected candidates, all from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), were the sole contestants in their respective wards. The recipients were Kelhousenuo Khruomo for Ward No. 1 – Highschool, Avilie Rio for Ward No. 2 – Bayavu, Thejavizo Philip Solo for Ward No. 8 – New Market, Neibodzelie Solo for Ward No. 11 – PWD, and Ketousie Khamo for Ward No. 15 – A.G.

This event marks a significant milestone for the newly elected representatives as they prepare to assume their roles in the municipal council. Their uncontested victories highlight the NDPP's strong presence and influence in these wards.