Nagaland: Five candidates receive certificates of election for Kohima Municipal Council
In a formal ceremony at the Kohima Municipal Council Office, five NDPP candidates were awarded Certificates of Election. This event underscores NDPP's strong influence in Kohima's wards.
Five candidates were formally presented with Certificates of Election for the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) at a ceremony held at the KMC Office in Kohima on June 18. The certificates were awarded by T. Lanusenla Longkumer, NCS, the Returning Officer, in the presence of Anthony Ngullie, NCS, Secretary to the Government of Nagaland and Election Observer for the Kohima Municipal Council.
The elected candidates, all from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), were the sole contestants in their respective wards. The recipients were Kelhousenuo Khruomo for Ward No. 1 – Highschool, Avilie Rio for Ward No. 2 – Bayavu, Thejavizo Philip Solo for Ward No. 8 – New Market, Neibodzelie Solo for Ward No. 11 – PWD, and Ketousie Khamo for Ward No. 15 – A.G.
This event marks a significant milestone for the newly elected representatives as they prepare to assume their roles in the municipal council. Their uncontested victories highlight the NDPP's strong presence and influence in these wards.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today