Nagaland: Five women killed as private bus overturns near Kohima, mechanical failure suspected

At least five women lost their lives and several others were injured after a private bus carrying church members overturned at 10th Mile Road in Kohima on January 31, evening, officials said. The tragic accident occurred around 8:10 pm under the jurisdiction of Chiephobozou Police Station.

According to preliminary information, the bus—bearing registration number NL07B-0510—was carrying 32 passengers, all members of the Chumoukedima Ao Baptist Church, when it met with the accident. Authorities have ruled out rash or drunken driving, indicating that a possible mechanical failure may have led to the bus overturning. A detailed technical examination of the vehicle is currently underway.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, a joint emergency response team comprising officials from the District Administration, Chiephobozou Police Station, and Kohima Traffic Police rushed to the spot to assess the situation and initiate rescue operations.

Five female passengers succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the site. Their bodies were later retrieved from the wreckage and, after completion of all legal formalities, handed over to their families.

The remaining passengers sustained minor injuries and were promptly shifted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR), Dimapur, for medical treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Kohima Police lauded the timely and selfless assistance provided by volunteers from the Northern Angami Youth Organisation (NAYO) and Tsiesema Village Youths, whose on-ground support proved crucial during the rescue and relief efforts.

Authorities have launched a further investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.