Nagaland flags off Zanthoxylum (Michinga) seeds to Dabur, boosting medicinal plant trade

The Nagaland Bio Resource Mission has dispatched its first commercial consignment of Zanthoxylum seeds, known locally as Michinga or Tomar, from Kohima to Dabur India Limited’s North-East Unit in Tezpur, Assam, on December 6. This marks a milestone in Nagaland’s efforts to harness its medicinal plant resources. The initiative is expected to benefit local farmers, offering improved livelihoods through expanded market access and value chain development. Officials described the event as a significant moment for the region’s bio-resource sector, with stakeholders highlighting the role of proper processing and collaboration in producing market-ready products.

At the flag-off ceremony, Dr. Krolalie Tsürho, Team Leader of the Nagaland Bio Resource Mission, called the achievement “an opportunity and a blessing,” and extended gratitude to all contributors. He explained that the Zanthoxylum seeds from Nagaland underwent rigorous testing by Dabur and were recognised as among India’s finest raw materials. Dr. Tsürho remarked, “The excellent outcome we see today is because everyone contributed their best.” The consignment’s successful approval reflects a collective effort by farmers, entrepreneurs, and mission members.

Chief guest Sentiyanger Imchen addressed the gathering, emphasising that Nagaland is “the land of rich medicinal plants and herbs.” He called the programme a substantial initiative with far-reaching potential and noted the importance of increasing production volumes so that the State can become a key player in the national medicinal plant industry. Imchen encouraged young entrepreneurs to adopt scientific and market-driven practices to improve both product quality and trust in Nagaland’s resources.

Imchen further stated, “It should not stop with Michinga alone. Nagaland has enormous possibilities. We must think long-term, focus on quality, build trust, and nurture strong relationships between producers and buyers.” The emphasis on long-term thinking and collaboration was echoed throughout the event as participants discussed strategies for sustainable industry growth, including the value of building reliable partnerships.

Representing Dabur India Limited, Narayanan Renganathan, Head of Central Procurement & Planning Division, spoke about the company’s legacy in Ayurveda and the growing demand for medicinal herbs. He acknowledged the support from the Government of Nagaland and highlighted the State’s significant potential in both herbs and spices. Renganathan reaffirmed Dabur’s commitment to collaborate with local growers, focus on capacity-building, and seek future opportunities, referencing similar efforts in neighbouring States.

The event concluded with the official flag-off and a Stakeholder Conclave at the SIRD Conference Hall in Kohima. Attendees included officials from Dabur India Limited, members of the Nagaland Bio Resource Mission, local farmers, and entrepreneurs, all contributing perspectives on expanding the State’s medicinal plant sector while maintaining product quality and fostering sustainable economic development.