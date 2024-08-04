Flash floods triggered by relentless rains have wreaked havoc on farmers in Mekokla village, Wokha district. At least ten farmers are struggling with severe losses as their fields remain submerged under water.

Sentsüdy Yanthan, editor of the Mekokla Students’ Union Mmhonkaphen, voiced grave concerns over the flooding, which has persisted for nearly a month. "The timely planting of crops is crucial for our farmers," Yanthan noted. "The prolonged flooding has not only delayed new plantings but has also destroyed crops that were already sown, pushing the farmers into severe economic distress."

In response to the crisis, the Mekokla Village Council, headed by GB Y. Nyamo Kikon, conducted a two-day spot verification of the affected areas on August 2 and 3. The council is currently assessing the damage and formulating plans to provide assistance to the distressed farmers.