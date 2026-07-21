Nagaland floods: Death toll rises to nine; four missing, over 7,400 affected

The death toll in the flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant rain in Nagaland has risen to nine with the recovery of five more bodies in Mon district, while four people remain missing, according to a report released by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) on Tuesday, July 21.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas as authorities assess the full extent of the damage caused by the heavy rainfall.

According to preliminary reports from district disaster management authorities, at least 7,460 people have been affected across the State.

Mon district remains the worst-hit, accounting for all nine fatalities. Of these, five people died in landslides at Shantham Ward in Mon town, the report said.

In Naginimora, four people who were swept away by flash floods were rescued. One of them sustained fractures, while the remaining three suffered minor injuries.

The NSDMA said four people are still missing, and search operations are underway to trace them.

Preliminary assessments indicate that 64 houses have been damaged across 93 villages in 10 districts, although officials said the figures were likely to increase as damage assessment surveys continue.

The disaster has also affected livestock, with at least 83 animals reported dead, including 15 mithuns, 13 cattle and 53 pigs.

Among the affected districts, Shamator recorded the highest number of affected residents, with nearly 7,000 people from six villages impacted by widespread landslides.

In Tuensang, 12 villages were affected, impacting 201 people, while landslides struck around 30 villages in Zunheboto, affecting 26 residents, the report said.

The continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life across several parts of Nagaland, damaging roads, public infrastructure, agricultural land and essential utilities. Authorities have warned that the scale of destruction is expected to rise as assessments continue and have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.