Nagaland Folk artist Zachünü Keyho made his state proud by winning the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar for folk music.

Taking to Twitter, state BJP president, Temjen Imna Along congratulated Zachünü Keyho for his achievement. Temjen Imna also posted a video of the artist singing a beautiful folk melody which received immense love from the people.

Heartfelt congratulations to Shri. Zachünü Keyho from Nagaland for winning the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar for folk music, for the year 2020 under the initiative of Sangeet Natak Akademi, @MinOfCultureGoI.



We're proud of his achievement. Wishing him good health & happiness. pic.twitter.com/V2UeLMHu4D — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 25, 2023

It may be mentioned that celebrating the culture of India, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards which are the highest national recognition conferred on practising artists.

Meanwhile, Sattriya dancer Ranjumoni Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia, director Abinash Sharma, theatre artist Gunindra Nath Ojha, and folk artist Prashanna Gogoi were among the 168 winners from Assam.

Sattriya dancer Ranjumoni Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia, and director Abinash Sharma were named the 2019 recipients of the prize.

Also Read: Five Assam artists conferred Sangeet Natak Akademi Award award