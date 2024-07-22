The Nagaland Folkloric Group, a Nagaland-based folk music group has been invited to perform at the 12th Toraja International Festival in Indonesia, starting August 10. The invitation comes from the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy and Kharisma National Event.

The group, mentored by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), consists of six members: Arenchenla Walling, Phangmei Konyak, Zisela Rudithonger, Sangbolong Jamir, Maongtemsu, and Mhasivolie Suokhrie.

Abu Metha, adviser to the Nagaland Chief Minister and Vice President of Indian Athletics, shared the news on social media. He described it as "another fantastic opportunity for our Naga artistes to explore new worlds and for others to experience Naga culture through our songs and music."

The invitation follows the recent Asia Music Summit held in Nagaland, where international festival directors interacted with local artists. Metha credited the summit's success to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's vision.

The Nagaland government expressed gratitude to Kharisma National Event and Music Connect Asia for their support and partnership in this cultural exchange.