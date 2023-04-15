The Naga-American Council on April 14 claimed that forcing the Indian flag on the Nagas is as offensive as the Nagas forcing India to recognize their flag.

The Council was speaking on the lines of the current peace talks underway with Government of India representative AK Mishra chairing the talks with NNPGs and senior leadership of the NSCN (IM).

However, the Naga-American Council has denied making any statement calling the Naga Flag to be solely cultural. “Dame Grace Collins, Honorary President of Nagalim wants to clarify she never said in any press statement that she considered the Naga Flag to be solely cultural. She also maintains she is not affiliated with any one faction but represents all Nagas residing in India and Burma. Apparently these assertions were brought up in yesterdays peace talks by Mr. AK Mishra, the Government of India (GOI) representative to NSCN”, said Naga-American Council via a press release.

The Council further stated, “H.E. Dame Collins has purposely stayed neutral on the issue but understands the Naga Flag embodies 75 years of aspirations towards the achievement of the Nagas’ own sovereignty and self-determination”.

The group has ascertained their position on the demand for a separate Naga flag and wants the ongoing peace talks to be taken up in more compassionate manner and ‘recognize the flag’s importance as a personal issue to the soul of the Naga people. “We believe that such recognition can promote mutual respect and dignity between two genetically and culturally different people”, concluded the press release.