Following a spike in forest fire incidents, a complete ban on forest burning has been imposed in Nagaland's Kohima district.

The order, released by Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem, highlights that both deliberate and negligent burning of jungle and forested areas have significantly contributed to the spread of fires, leading to damage to wildlife habitats, public property, and posing serious risks to human lives.

Invoking Section 162 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the DC stated that such acts constitute a public nuisance, disturb public tranquillity, and pose an imminent danger to life and property.

The ban, previously in place, has now been reiterated for strict compliance.

The order further warns that any individual or group found violating the directive will face prosecution under relevant provisions of the BNSS, the Nagaland Forest Act, 1968, and the Rules for Administration of Justice and Police in Nagaland, 1937.