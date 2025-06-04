Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton recently engaged in discussions with representatives from five tribal groups—Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi—regarding the state's backwards quota reservation. The tribes have requested either the abolition of the current reservation system or the allocation of the remainder of the quota to them. An understanding was reached during these talks, and the tribes have agreed to suspend their agitation temporarily.

Patton stated, "In today's discussion with the five tribes (Angami, Ao, Lotha, Rengma and Sumi), we deliberated on the reservation quota. They want us to scrap the backwards quota reservation or give the remaining quota to the five tribes... We have reached an understanding. They have given us two weeks to form a commission during which we'll have a Cabinet meeting... Until then, we are grateful to the five tribal bodies for agreeing to keep their agitation in abeyance..." This development marks a significant step towards potentially resolving the contentious issue.

The Nagaland government has committed to establishing a commission within 15 days to thoroughly review the state's backwards reservation policy. This move aims to address the core demands of the five tribes and provide recommendations for the Cabinet's decision-making process. This initiative reflects the state's effort to involve tribal leaders in meaningful dialogue and find a sustainable solution to the ongoing concerns.

Er Tesinlo Semy, the Convenor of the 5 Tribes CoRRP (Committee on Review of Reservation Policy), commented on the recent developments, stating, "The Nagaland government has decided to set up a commission in 15 days (to review the state's Backwards Reservation policy). The commission will examine the core demands of the five tribes and submit its recommendations for the cabinet to decide. Till the formation of the commission, we have agreed to keep our agitation in abeyance." This temporary suspension of protests indicates a cooperative approach from both sides.

The commission's formation and the upcoming Cabinet meeting within the two-week timeframe are crucial for addressing the concerns raised by the tribes. These actions are expected to pave the way for policy decisions that align with the needs of both the tribal communities and the broader population of Nagaland. The government’s proactive steps show a commitment to resolving longstanding issues through dialogue and collaboration.

The involvement of the 5 Tribes CoRRP in these discussions highlights the importance of inclusive policy-making that takes into account diverse community perspectives. As the two-week deadline approaches, both government and tribal leaders are hopeful for a constructive outcome that promotes social harmony and equitable development in the state.