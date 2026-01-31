Nagaland: Four killed, several injured as bus overturns near Kohima

At least four women were killed and several others injured when a bus overturned near Kohima on January 31 evening, officials said.

The accident occurred around 21 kilometres away from the Nagaland capital, near the stretch between 10 Mile and Peducha in Kohima district.

According to initial reports, the bus was carrying around 40 members of the Chümoukedima Ao Baptist Church and was returning to Chümoukedima after attending a prayer meeting in Mokokchung district.

The vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned on the road around 8 pm, allegedly due to a mechanical failure.

Local residents and passing motorists rushed to the spot and assisted in rescue efforts. The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, where several remain under medical care.

The district administration and police immediately requisitioned ambulances and coordinated rescue operations to ensure prompt evacuation of the victims. Authorities said further details regarding the condition of the injured and the exact cause of the accident are being ascertained.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances leading to the mishap, officials added.