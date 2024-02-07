The fourth session of the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly is set to begin on February 26.

An official release stated that Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has summoned the fourth session of the 14th NLA to meet at 9:30 AM on February 26 in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Hall in Kohima.

The current assembly comprises 60 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies.



The North-East Democratic Alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), secured a majority in the house with a combined total of 37 seats (25 NDPP + 12 BJP).



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This coalition formed the state government, with Neiphiu Rio taking the office of Chief Minister.

Notably, Hekani Jakhalu Kense from Dimapur III and Salhoutuonuo Kruse from Western Angami became the first women MLAs in the history of Nagaland, both elected as NDPP candidates.

Sharingan Longkümer of the NDPP has been serving as the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly since February 7, 2020. The assembly's term limits are set at five years, indicating that the current assembly will serve until 2028 unless dissolved earlier.

The upcoming session on February 26 is expected to address various matters of importance for the state. It is a significant event in the legislative calendar of Nagaland, marking the continuation of governance and legislative activities in the state.