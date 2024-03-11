On the 9th of March, 2024, the Indian Army welcomed a new officer into its ranks with great pride as Lieutenant Hinoto Kakishe Yepthomi, hailing from Vihokhu village in Niuland district, Nagaland, was commissioned at the Officer's Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai. Son of Kakishe Yeptho, Lieutenant Hinoto's journey to this position is a proof to his dedication, resilience, and the values instilled in him during his formative years.

An alumnus of Sainik School Punglwa, Lieutenant Hinoto's journey began with the nurturing environment of the school, where he imbibed the virtues of discipline, integrity and service. Though not marked by extraordinary brilliance, his consistent display of qualities befitting an officer set him apart.

His selection for the Short Service Commission (SSC TECH) entry through the Services Selection Board paved the way for him to enter OTA Chennai in April 2023, where his perseverance and determination shone through. Lieutenant Hinoto's successful commissioning stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring officers across the nation.