Abdul Kayum Talukdar. the Gaon Bura (Village Headman) of New Market area in Dimapur, Nagaland was gunned down by unidentified miscreants on June 7 night . The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm at Signal Bosti area near Axis Bank.

According to a police officer present at the scene, the incident occurred as Talukdar, accompanied by a staff member, was entering a building. The 60-year-old was shot in the back of the left shoulder from behind.

Two individuals rushed him to Faith Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Security forces and Dimapur police launched a search operation in the area.

The killing has drawn widespread condemnation from various quarters, with the New Market Business Welfare Committee Ward-19 expressing shock and raising concerns over the safety and well-being of the business community within the state.

In a statement, the Committee denounced the "heinous act of fatal domestic violence" and called for swift justice. "This savage and inhumane crime has left us in a state of profound distress and horror, resonating deeply within our community," the statement read.

Urging law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay, the Committee appealed to all conscientious citizens to join in condemning this horrific act.

The Muslim Council Dimapur (MCD) has also voiced its outrage over the killing and urged the law enforcement agencies to nab the culprits involved in the incident and book them according to the law of the land.

Ahidur Rehman, the working president of the council, expressed deep anguish over the loss of a respected leader who served the entire community with dedication. Speaking to media, Rehman said that Abdul Kayum Talukdar was not only a revered Gaon Bura but also a valued member of their council.