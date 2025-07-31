Nagaland gears up for Dr T Ao Trophy 2025; football, culture & unity take center stage

The stage is set for the 24th edition of the prestigious Dr. T. Ao Trophy Inter-District Football Championship 2025, scheduled to kick off on August 1 at the IG Stadium, Kohima.

Organised by the Nagaland Football Association (NFA) and hosted by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA), the tournament will run until August 15, celebrating both sporting excellence and Naga unity.

Convener of the organising committee and MLA Kevipodi Sophie affirmed that preparations are in full swing to ensure a “grand success.” Emphasising the championship as more than a sporting event, he said, “This is a celebration of Naga unity. Through this kind of sporting event, our people should come together as one family.”

The opening ceremony will see Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the special guest, alongside the family of the legendary Lt. Dr. T. Ao, after whom the tournament is named. The inaugural event will also feature musical performances by rapper Moko Koza and the folk group Seyie Intrepid.

In a gesture to encourage public participation, entry to the stadium will be free on opening day, and special bus services will operate from High School Junction to the venue.



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A total of 17 districts will compete, with the matches reflecting both footballing talent and the cultural vibrancy of Nagaland. KDFA president Mhasimhalie Mathew Yhome called it a privilege to host the event, highlighting how the tournament has grown into a crucial platform for young talents to rise into professional football. “It is through this championship that our players are scouted for higher-level leagues,” he added.

The Kohima team is being led by Barak FC captain Kevisanyü Peseyie, also the NSL Player of the Tournament. Yhome expressed confidence in his team’s prospects, noting the inclusion of several players from the Nagaland Super League (NSL) and promising U-20 talent.

Fans can book tickets online via Ahibi.in, with prices ranging from ₹99 for basic matchday access to ₹1,400 for premium season passes. Those unable to attend can catch live coverage on SportsCast India.

The Dr. T. Ao Trophy promises not just fierce footballing battles, but also an atmosphere of camaraderie, cultural pride, and regional unity across Nagaland.