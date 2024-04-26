The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations today.

A recent analysis of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam results has revealed a narrowing of the gender gap in academic performance across various streams in Nagaland.

In the Arts stream, 77.59% of male students passed the exam from Government Schools, while the pass percentile for female students stood at 82.98%. The gap was even smaller in private Schools, where 84.20% of male students and 90.25% of female students cleared the exams.

The Commerce stream showed a more balanced performance, with 91.67% of male students and 91.11% of female students passing from Government Schools. In private schools, the pass percentile was 88.68% for male students and 90.35% for female students.

The Science stream, also witnessed a significant reduction in the gender disparity. While 60.90% of male students passed from Government Schools, the figure for female students was 77.42%. In private schools, 81.81% of male students and 86.02% of female students cleared the exams.

The trend was also observed in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exams, where the pass percentile for male students in government schools was 46.07%, while for female students it stood at 50.35%. In private schools, the gap was more pronounced, with 84.33% of male students and 89.02% of female students passing the exams.

The marksheets and marksheet-cum-pass certificates will be available for collection by the concerned Centre Superintendents from 3rd to 6th May, 2024. Candidates will need to produce their original admit cards at the time of collection.

Candidates who wish to apply for re-scrutiny of their answer scripts can do so online at www.nbsenl.edu.in within 15 days of the result declaration, i.e., on or before May 11th, 2024. The prescribed fee of ₹500 per subject will need to be paid online through the portal.

The NBSE has urged all students and schools to follow the prescribed guidelines and timelines for the collection of marksheets and re-scrutiny applications. The board has also congratulated all the successful candidates and wished them the best for their future endeavours.