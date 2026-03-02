Nagaland: George Kurian reviews key welfare, infrastructure issues during Tuensang visit

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, convened an interaction session with Heads of Offices under Nagaland's Tuensang district at the DC’s Conference Hall on Monday, March 2.

Deputy Commissioner Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa, in her welcome address, expressed gratitude to the Union Minister on behalf of the people of Tuensang. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shelly Katiry presented an overview of the district through a PowerPoint presentation.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed issues related to Infant Mortality Rate, immunisation, Public Distribution System, skill development, nutrition, PM-Kisan, PMAY-G, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the education system and National Highway 202. He stated that the Prime Minister remains deeply committed to the development of the Northeast and assured that the Centre is ready to extend infrastructure and financial support for the welfare of the people.

Appreciating the work carried out by district officials, Kurian urged them to continue serving with sincerity and dedication. Earlier in the day, he visited St. John Higher Secondary School, Tuensang, where he interacted with students.

The Union Minister was on a two-day visit to Tuensang from March 1 to 2. During his stay, he visited Thimka Fish Farm in Tuensang Village and interacted with fish farmers. Mhomo Murry, DFO Tuensang, highlighted key challenges faced by the department, including poor road connectivity, infrastructure gaps and the need for more fishery ponds to enhance yield. He informed that over 80 marginal fish farmers operate in and around Thimka Fish Farm.

Kurian inspected the fishery ponds and hatchery tanks at the farm. He also visited the District Hospital and Parade Ground in Tuensang. In the evening, he held interactions with tribal leaders, civil society representatives and members of the BJP’s Tuensang unit.