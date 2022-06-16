The High Level Committee (HLC) sanctioned Rs 1,043.23 crore in additional central aid from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to two states. Rs 39.28 crore has been sanctioned to Nagaland and Rs 1,003.95 crore to Rajasthan.

Under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the High Level Committee (HLC) has granted further Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to two States that were hit by drought in 2021-22.

This additional assistance is over and above the funds released by the Centre to the States in the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF), already placed at the disposal of the States. During Financial Year 2021-22. the Central Government has released Rs. 17,747.20 crore to 28 States in their SDRF and Rs.7,342.30 crore to 11 States from the NDRF.

During the financial year 2021-22, the Central Government distributed Rs. 17,747.20 crore from the SDRF to 28 states and Rs. 7,342.30 crore from the NDRF to 11 states.

From September 2021 to March this year, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has declared a moderate drought across the state after taking into account the conditions caused by a lack of rainfall and bad agricultural conditions.