Nagaland gets first UIDAI Aadhaar Seva Kendra to boost enrolment

Nagaland's first UIDAI Aadhaar Seva Kendra was inaugurated in Dimapur on Friday, July 3, with officials expressing hope that the facility will help improve Aadhaar enrolment in the state, which continues to lag behind the national average.

The centre, located at Purana Bazaar near the Labour Department office, was inaugurated by Advisor for Tribal Affairs and Election H. Tovihoto Ayemi in the presence of Ngachan Zimik, Deputy Director General of the UIDAI Regional Office, Guwahati, and other officials.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Zimik said Aadhaar enrolment in Nagaland currently stands at 67 per cent, leaving around 33 per cent of the state's population yet to be enrolled, compared to the national Aadhaar saturation of nearly 99 per cent.

He said Dimapur has recorded around 95 per cent Aadhaar enrolment, while Kohima stands at about 68 per cent. Most other districts have enrolment rates between 59 and 63 per cent, indicating that substantial efforts are still needed to achieve universal coverage.

Zimik also highlighted the importance of mandatory biometric updates for children between the ages of 5 and 15, saying timely updates are essential to prevent Aadhaar suspension and ensure uninterrupted access to government services.

Describing the inauguration as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream for Nagaland, Ayemi said the Aadhaar Seva Kendra would make enrolment and update services more accessible to the public.

He noted that Aadhaar has become increasingly important for accessing education and government welfare schemes, with children requiring the identity document for school admissions, scholarships and various entrance examinations.

Despite having around 150 to 160 Aadhaar enrolment centres across the state, Nagaland's overall enrolment remains below expectations, he said.

The newly inaugurated Aadhaar Seva Kendra will remain open seven days a week, except on public holidays, and is capable of processing up to 250 enrolment and update requests every day.