As Nagaland is gearing up to host the 3rd edition of the North East Games scheduled to take place from March 18 to 23, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the Games Village and Games Fest at Chumoukedima.

The inauguration ceremony commenced with a solemn prayer led by Pastor Visasier Kevichüsa from Kingdom Culture Church, Dimapur, setting a tone of reverence and aspiration.

The Games Village stands as a testament to Nagaland's unwavering commitment to excellence in hosting major sporting events, and it is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and meticulous attention to detail.

It needs mentioned here that a strong contingent of 319 players and officials from Manipur will participate in the North East Games.

The games will feature competitions across fifteen disciplines, including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, and more. While Athletics will be held in the IG Stadium, Kohima, other disciplines will take place at various venues such as NAPTC Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima and Tetso College.