On March 22, the District Administration and the District Level Centre for Women- Mahila Shakti Kendra (BBBP), kicked off the weeklong 'Girls for Change' campaign in Mokokchung

The campaign was started with an awareness programme on menstrual health and hygiene, as well as gender equality, at GMS, Imrong, Ungma Village. The resource person was Moamenla Longkumer, Women Welfare Officer, DLCW-MSK, Mokokchung.

Dignity and Education Kits were distributed after the programme to all the girls of the school. The DLCW-MSK (BBBP) team also visited GMS Kumlong, GMS A&B, GMS Salangtem, GMS Town, and GMS Pongentola, where they held awareness sessions with the school's female students.

Sentilong Ozukum, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) and Nodal Officer, Mokokchung, stated that the 'Girls for Change' campaign is a week long campaign initiated by the District Administration & District Level Centre for Women- Mahila Shakti Kendra (BBBP), Mokokchung, where the DLCW-MSK (BBBP) team plans to visit thirty targeted Government Middle Schools and empower, equip and educate the girls through education.

On March 23, the team will visit GMS Aliba Village, GMS Sabangya, GMS Khensa, GMS Marepkong, GMS Alempang, GMS Tongdentsuyong, GMS Senkalemba, and GMS Sungkomen.