Deputy Commissioner NVHCP (National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme), Dr. Sandhya Kabra, led by a team of ten (10) officials from the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program under National Health Mission, MoHFW physically visited every district of the state to address the growing hepatitis epidemic in Nagaland to support the progress and development of NVHCP in Nagaland from 21st August to 25th August 2022.

With the growing threat of hepatitis C cases, particularly among High-Risk Groups in the state besides Hepatitis B morbidity, the state, as well as the Centre, has a heavy burden to address the issue with great concern to minimize the deadly consequences of liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, with the SDG goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030.

During the Exit Meeting of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program MoHFM held at Conference Hall, Hotel Vivor, Kohima on 25th August 2022, the Deputy Commissioner, National Viral Hepatitis Control Program MOHFW, Dr. Sandhya Kabra speaking as the Guest of Honor said the conceptualization of the program was through a consultative process involving all stakeholders, technical experts, and community, she explained that the ensuring access across the country was focus on priority groups by identifying appropriates intervention, addressing quality standardized training and quality commodities and also about the Integration with other existing mechanisms.

Dr. Sandhya Kabra while projecting the Nagaland MIS data Profile pointed out that a total of 11 districts have registered in the NVHCP-MIS portal out of 16 districts and all 11 districts are functional for Hepatitis C and Hepatitis B. She also pointed out issues pertaining to Viral Hepatitis Management Units at the sub-division and district levels and suggested recommendations for the outcome of these issues.

Secretary, of Health & Family Welfare, Asangla Imti in her speech thanked the team for their visit to the state and for reaching out to all the districts to address the growing hepatitis epidemic and support the progress and development of NVHCP in Nagaland. She also mentioned that the presentation of the data profile collected from the districts of the state by the team was like a report card that has opened the boxes of each district and said the issues pointed out will be looked at and sorted out from the recommendations suggested by the team. She also explain the technical problems of the state and the shortage of manpower due to the creation of new districts which she said can be rationalized and called upon the department to converge to work together for the districts and sub-divisions.

Principal Director, H&FW, Dr. Vikato Kinimi, Nagaland in his short speech appreciated the team for physically visiting the state to address the Hepatitis epidemic in the state. He pointed out that the people of the state are ignorant to see the problem and stated that these issues can be tackled in the districts and can be solved by integrating more programs with the ministry. He also called upon the officers, lab technicians, and staff of the department to see to all the issues so as to move forward.

The Department of H&FW also assured full support in all activities that Hepatitis awareness and services are available at all levels of healthcare would be some priority areas to address to scale up NVHCP implementation across the state and integration with various Vertical Health Programs will be the core agenda for all planning under the department.