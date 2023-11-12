Lieutenant General HS Sahi, the GOC of the Spear Corps, Indian Army, today flagged off the Nagaland Leg of the car rally being conducted by the NCC Directorate North Eastern Region to commemorate the 75th Raising Day of National Cadet Corps.

A total of 26 Cadets from the North Eastern states participated in the rally. The rally which will criss-cross the North Eastern region, provides an excellent opportunity for the students to spread the spirit of adventure and National Integration amongst the youth. The rally will be flagged in on November 26 at Guwahati.