The Centre held a meeting between NSCN-IM and Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in New Delhi on July 11.

The meeting was held between both NSCN-IM and NNPGs separately.

As per sources, the Centre is keen to find a solution to the Naga political issues.

The meeting was reportedly held with the twin agenda of moving towards a final solution to the long-standing Naga issue and to try and de-escalate the current situation in Manipur as neutral entities.



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