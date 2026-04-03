Nagaland: Good Friday marked with solemn devotion at Kohima Cathedral

The solemn observance of Good Friday on April 3, was held at the Mary Help of Christians Cathedral, led by James Thoppil, commemorating the passion and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The programme began with the enactment of the Passion of Christ by the Cathedral Catholic Youth Movement, depicting the final hours and suffering of Christ. This was followed by the liturgical service, where the faithful gathered in prayerful silence to participate in the Liturgy of the Word, the Veneration of the Holy Cross, and Holy Communion.

Special prayers were offered for the universal Church, world leaders, and people in need, reflecting the Church’s message of peace, reconciliation, and compassion.

A key highlight of the observance was the Veneration of the Cross, during which devotees approached the altar in silence to pay homage, symbolising Christ’s sacrifice and love for humanity.

The observance concluded in silence, leaving the faithful in quiet reflection and anticipation of the celebration of the Resurrection of the Lord at Easter.