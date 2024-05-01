The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Urban Division in Kohima, Nagaland, has issued a press release urging the general public and consumers to cooperate and bear amidst severe water scarcity.

The statement comes in response to the onset of dry spells and extreme dry phases witnessed over the past few weeks, significantly impacting water sources.



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It stated that the sources are spring sources, recharged only through the natural hydrological cycle which in turn is affected by changing climatic patterns.

The Executive Engineer further added that the division shall continue to serve the public within all means possible and for which the constant support of the denizens shall greatly benefit all stakeholders.