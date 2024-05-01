Nagaland government addresses ongoing water scarcity amid dry spells
The Executive Engineer of PHED Urban Division in Kohima, Nagaland, has released a statement on the ongoing water shortage due to recent dry spells. The division urges for public understanding and assures to serve to the best of its abilities.
The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Urban Division in Kohima, Nagaland, has issued a press release urging the general public and consumers to cooperate and bear amidst severe water scarcity.
The statement comes in response to the onset of dry spells and extreme dry phases witnessed over the past few weeks, significantly impacting water sources.
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It stated that the sources are spring sources, recharged only through the natural hydrological cycle which in turn is affected by changing climatic patterns.
The Executive Engineer further added that the division shall continue to serve the public within all means possible and for which the constant support of the denizens shall greatly benefit all stakeholders.
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