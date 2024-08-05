The Nagaland government has advised commuters from Tuensang to Kohima and Mokokchung to take an alternate route as the road between Longkhim and Mangaki on National Highway 202 (NH-202) will remain closed for restoration work.

The government also restricted the movement of heavy vehicles along the route.

In a travel advisory, the authorities informed that the culvert at km 58.00 of the highway which is located between Longkhim and Mangaki, has been washed away causing damage to the road.

In view of the same, the government issued an advisory suggesting alternate routes to travellers.

Travellers from Tuensang to Kohima have been advised to take the Tuensang-Yangli-Zunheboto-Kohima route.

Meanwhile, people travelling to Mokokchung have been directed to take the Tuensang-Yangli-Suruhoto-Longsa route or the Tuensang-Longleng-Changtongya-Mokokchung route and vice versa.