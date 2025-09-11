Nagaland government advises residents in Nepal to stay indoors amid unrest

The Nagaland government issued an advisory on September 11, urging residents of the state stranded in Nepal to remain indoors and follow safety instructions after the country plunged into political turmoil.

The advisory comes after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following widespread protests, prompting the Nepal Army to take charge of maintaining law and order. Residents are advised to avoid venturing onto the streets and remain cautious amid the unrest.

The state government has also shared contact details, including helpline numbers and email addresses, to provide emergency support to Nagaland citizens in Nepal. Authorities stressed the importance of following updates from local officials and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The Nepal Army has warned that acts of demonstration, vandalism, arson, or attacks on people and property will be treated as criminal offences and dealt with strictly. The situation remains tense as security forces continue to manage the unrest across the country.