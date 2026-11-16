Nagaland government Advisor for Information and Public Relations Daochier I Imchen on November 16 urged journalists to uphold truth, integrity and accountability, cautioning against sensationalism and the growing tendency to prioritise popularity over credibility in the digital age.

Addressing a National Press Day programme organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Imchen said the press was one of the strongest pillars of democracy and had a responsibility to question authorities, speak the truth and hold those in power accountable.

Referring to this year's theme, 'Journalism: Populist or Responsible', he said press freedom must go hand in hand with responsibility, as credibility and public trust depend on accuracy, fairness and commitment to public interest.

He urged journalists to act as a bridge between the government and the people, particularly by highlighting the concerns of farmers, unemployed youths, entrepreneurs and neglected sections of society. He added that journalism should not merely expose problems but also explore solutions and promote positive change.

Imchen, who is also an MLA, highlighted welfare initiatives undertaken by the DIPR for journalists, including a welfare fund, operational subsidies for accredited journalists and coverage under the Chief Minister's Health Insurance Scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the media fraternity, senior journalist H Chishi said growing corporate and political influence, along with the rapid expansion of social media, posed serious challenges to the credibility and independence of journalism.

He stressed the need for media organisations to move beyond routine reporting and the race to break news, and focus on fact-checking, contextual reporting, analysis and meaningful storytelling.

Separately, the Kohima Press Club (KPC) observed National Press Day at its under-construction building. Editor of Ao Naga newspaper Tir Yimyim, K Temjen Jamir, called upon journalists to recommit themselves to independent and responsible journalism.

The programme also featured the presentation of the Impact Journalism Award 2026 to Henlly Phom of Eastern Mirror for her reporting on educational challenges in Eastern Nagaland, particularly in Longleng district. KPC president Vishü Rita Krocha presented the award, which carries a cash prize and a citation.