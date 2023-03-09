The Governor of Nagaland, on the advice of the Chief Minister, has allocated portfolios and business of the government to various officials, including Neiphiu Rio as Chief Minister for Finance, P&AR, important policy issues, and all other portfolios not allotted to any minister. In addition, various cabinet ministers and advisors to the government have been appointed to help ensure that the vast and practical experience of the Members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly is utilized for the benefit of the public.

The advisors will provide advice on matters referred to them by the concerned department for their views/suggestions before the same is put up to the concerned Minister in charge for decision. They will not be eligible for any pay, salary, emoluments, remuneration, or any perks/advantages of any kind, from the government of Nagaland other than what is normally admissible to them as members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly through the Assembly Secretariat.

This new arrangement aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the government, and ensure that the public is better served by the government's policies and programs. The appointment of these advisors is a positive step forward in ensuring that the government is accountable and responsive to the needs of its citizens.

The newly-appointed advisors include Konngam Konyak for Treasuries & Accounts, Zhaleo Rio for Urban Development, Municipal Affairs, Noke Wangnao for Social Welfare, Imkong L. Imchen for Information & Public Relation, Soil & Water Conservation, H. Tovihoto Ayemi for Tribal Affairs, Tongpang Ozukum for Water Resources, K. Tokugha Sukhalu for Food & Civil Supply, Legal Metrology, Kazheto for Animal Husbandry, Mhathung Yanthan for Agriculture, S. Keoshu Yimchunger for Youth Resources & Sports, Kropol Vitsu for Prison, Printing & Stationery, Moatoshi Longkumer for Labour, Employment Development, Excise, A. Pangjung Jamir for Fishery & Aquatic Resources, Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome for School Education, SCERT, Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe for New & Renewal Energy, Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Hekani Jakhalu Kense for Industries & Commerce, T.N. Mannen for Law & Justice, Land Revenue, Kudecho Khamo for Civil Administration Works Division, Taxes, Imkongmar for Minority Affairs, Sericulture, Temjenmenba for Transport, Technical Education, G. Ikuto Zhimomi for Land Resources, W. Chingang Konyak for Geology & Mining, DUDA, and S. Kiusumew Yimchunger for Fire & Emergency Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence.

With the appointment of these advisors, the government of Nagaland hopes to achieve its goal of serving the public better, and ensuring that the people of Nagaland receive the best possible governance.